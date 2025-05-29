Delhi: Two held for killing 32-year-old man in Rohini over monetary dispute

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for killing a 32-year-old man by slitting his throat inside a public park in Delhi's Rohini over monetory dispute, an official said on Thursday.

The accused -- 45-year-old Nadeem Salmani alias Khali and 24-year-old Faizan -- were arrested for killing Tosib, who worked as a labourer at a fish market, police said.

Initial inquiries suggest that the murder was a result of a financial dispute between Tosib and Faizan, a police officer said.

The officer said information was received at Aman Vihar police station around 7 am regarding a male body found lying in a corner of a park in Rohini's Sector-20.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, and postmortem proceedings are underway, he said.

Based on the statement of Fraid, Tosib's brother, a case under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Aman Vihar police station.

"During the investigation, two people -- Khali, from Sultanpuri and Faizan, a resident of Bhajanpura -- have been arrested," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ OZ OZ