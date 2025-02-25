Two held for online cricket betting during India-Pakistan match in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police claimed to have busted an online cricket betting racket, arresting two people for placing bets on the India-Pakistan match on February 23, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Malviya Nagar, where Ayan (32) and Nizam alias Bhutto (45) were found accepting bets through an online betting application, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

The police recovered betting equipment, he said, adding that the accused revealed that they had facilitated bets worth Rs 13 lakh.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.