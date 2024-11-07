Delhi: Two held for stabbing and robbery

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with alleged stabbing and robbing the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man, an official said on Thursday.

A call was received at Shastri Park on October 29 regarding a person lying at Yamuna Khadar near 1st Pushta, Usmanpur, police said.

"After the information, a team was immediately sent to the spot and the man was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The victim was having multiple stabbing injuries on his body," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched to identify the accused and to nab them, the officer said.

The victim was later identified as Azarudeen. The team checked the CCTV footage and identified two people, he added.

"The team nabbed the accused by keeping constant check on their social media accounts and their locations. The team arrested Mohammad Alam (20) and apprehended a juvenile. The robbed mobile phone of Azarudeen was also recovered from Alam. Alam is drugs and alcohol addict. He committed the crime to earn easy money to fulfill his addiction," the DCP said. PTI BM AS AS