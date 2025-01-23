Delhi: Two held for stealing cellphone, making illegal transactions

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and making unauthorised transactions of around Rs 1.4 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

"On November 23 last year, a Mundka resident filed a complaint reporting the theft of his mobile phone. Shortly after the theft, unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh were made from his account," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

An FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station and further investigation was launched.

The officer said that on January 20, the team identified the bank account beneficiaries linked to the unauthorised transfers. This led to the arrest of two suspects, Manish (21) and Nishant (20).

Interrogations revealed that the duo operated under the direction of another person. The accused handed over the stolen mobile phones to him who further initiated the UPI transfers, the officer said.

The funds were subsequently withdrawn by Manish and Nishant, who received a share of the stolen money. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the mastermind, the officer added. PTI BM HIG