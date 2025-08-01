Delhi: Two, including former state-level kabaddi player, arrested in Aman Vihar firing case

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Two sharpshooters, including a former state-level kabaddi player, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a recent firing incident in Delhi's Aman Vihar, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu alias Helicopter (22), a former state-level kabaddi player, and Aditya alias Bhukha (19), he said.

A country-made pistol with two live cartridges and the motorcycle used in the commission of the offence have been recovered from their possession, he added.

"A firing incident was reported on July 29 night. Police received a PCR call stating that two men on a motorcycle had opened fire at a residence in Aman Vihar before fleeing the scene," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

The complainant, Ankit Yadav, a sales executive with Plaza Cables, told police that he and his family were at home around 10.30 pm when they heard a gunshot. "When he stepped out, he saw two unknown assailants escaping on a motorcycle. An empty cartridge was recovered from the scene," DCP Ranjan said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Police scanned over 100 CCTV footage from a two-kilometre radius and in one of the clips, the suspects were seen fleeing the area. The registration number of the motorcycle was traced to the uncle of one of the accused.

"The accused were identified using technical surveillance and field intelligence. Himanshu, who was riding pillion, was found to be the shooter, and Aditya was riding the motorcycle," the DCP said.

Around 7 pm on July 30, both the suspects were intercepted and apprehended near Sukhi Nahar in Kirari. During questioning, they confessed to their involvement in the firing, he said.

A pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Himanshu, and the motorcycle was seized from Aditya, he added.

Himanshu allegedly got involved in criminal activities through a friend and later associated with Amit Maan, who was declared 'bad character' at Prem Nagar police station. He has two previous cases registered at Aman Vihar police station.

Aditya was previously involved in a murder case registered at Prem Nagar Police Station in 2021.

Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack and the possible involvement of any criminal gang, police added.