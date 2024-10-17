Delhi: Two, including minor, nabbed for duping army officer with fake currency notes

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has nabbed two people, one of them a juvenile, who allegedly defrauded an army officer by stealing his mobile phone and Rs 50,000, an officer on Thursday said.

The suspects reportedly deceived the officer by presenting him with bundles of paper that resembled currency notes, he said.

"Such kind of a gang is usually referred to as 'gaddi-baz'. They duped an army officer at Delhi Cantt Metro Station on October 1. We have arrested one Mohammad Khurshid and apprehended a juvenile," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ramgopal Naik said.

The arrests were made on the complaint of army officer Bhishm Tomar who was allegedly cheated of 50,000 in a debit card transaction.

Tomar alleged that the accused showed him a bag containing Rs 500 denomination banknotes and narrated a fake story to lure him, said the DCP.

The accused, he said, managed to take his debit card and PIN and left handing him a bag containing bundles of currency notes.

Police at his complaint started regular patrol at some of the busier metro stations, especially the one with interchange facility.

"While analysing the CCTV footage two boys were seen along with the complainant at the scene of the crime. The team gathered information about the suspects from JJ Colony in Bawana," said the DCP.

The two were apprehended at Delhi Cantt Metro Station at a tip-off.

"Both confessed to their crime. They belong to poor families and were using the same modus operandi to dupe passengers on the Pink Line," the DCP said.

Police recovered 10 mobile phones, a wristwatch, Rs 16,500 in cash, and one fake currency bundle from their possession. PTI BM BM VN VN