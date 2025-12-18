Delhi: Two injured as DTC bus collides with car, autorickshaw

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) At least two persons were injured on Thursday morning after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly being driven rashly and on the wrong side, collided with a car and an autorickshaw in west Delhi, an official said.

The incident occurred around 9 am when the bus was travelling from Ashoka Park Metro Station towards Punjabi Bagh traffic circle.

"The bus was on the wrong side of the road and over speeding. As it crossed East Punjabi Bagh Metro Station, it collided head-on with an oncoming car," a senior police officer said.

The officer added that following the impact, an autorickshaw moving behind the car also rammed into it.

Drivers of both the car and the autorickshaw, identified as Mandeep Kaur (55) and Mahesh Gupta (55) respectively, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Both are in stable condition, the officer said.

The DTC bus driver has been identified as Jasbir (43).

"Preliminary investigation suggests negligence on the part of the bus driver. The bus was being driven on the wrong carriageway, posing a serious risk to oncoming traffic," the officer said, adding that legal action is being initiated against him. PTI BM AKY