Delhi: Two injured in road mishap involving car, bike and e-rickshaw

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Two people sustained minor injuries in a road accident involving an SUV car, a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw near Begumpur traffic light in Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred when the SUV driver, identified as Aadity (22), hit a motorcycle near the signal, they said.

The impact caused the motorcycle to collide with an e-rickshaw, resulting in injuries to the motorcycle rider, Manoj, and the e-rickshaw driver, Raju (42).

Both injured persons were immediately taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Sector 22, for treatment by the car driver himself, police said. Their injuries are reported to be minor.

The vehicles involved in the incident have been taken into police custody, and legal action is being initiated based on the statements of the injured, a senior police officer added. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ