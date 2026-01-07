Delhi: Two killed, one injured as car rams into taxi near Siri Fort

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was critically injured after a car rammed into a taxi near Siri Fort in south Delhi during the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The police received a PCR call at 4.20 am regarding the incident on August Kranti Marg. A car travelling from Panchsheel Flyover towards Andrews Ganj hit a taxi that was turning right towards Balbir Saxena Marg, the police said.

The impact of the collision left all three occupants of the taxi, including its driver, with severe injuries. Police teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"Two of them were declared brought dead by doctors. The third person is in a serious condition and is undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

The identity of the deceased has not been established yet. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The police have registered a case and apprehended the car driver, identified as Krishansh Kapoor (21), a resident of south Delhi's Udai Park. His blood sample has also been collected to confirm if he was under the influence of alcohol.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests the collision occurred when the taxi was taking a right turn. CCTV footage of the area are being scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the collision," the officer added. PTI BM AKY AKY