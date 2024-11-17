Delhi: Two men arrested for cheating people on pretext of currency exchange

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Police have arrested two men who were allegedly involved in a racket that cheated people on the pretext of currency exchange, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Neeraj alias Raju and Karan alias Rahul, both 23, were apprehended from Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

They allegedly duped victims by posing as individuals seeking to exchange US dollars for Indian currency, the officer said.

According to the officer, the duo would use genuine dollars initially to gain the victims' trust before handing over bundles of paper disguised as cash in exchange for money.

In recent incidents reported in Delhi's Sonia Vihar, they defrauded a man of Rs 2 lakh and an elderly person of Rs 1 lakh using the same modus operandi, he said.

The officer said that Neeraj has criminal history under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the Arms Act, while Karan has faced charges of fraud and burglary.

Both are involved in multiple similar crimes in states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, he said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to scamming Rs 1.5 lakh at Ratlam Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace their associates. PTI BM OZ OZ