Delhi: Two men arrested in attempt to kidnap case

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly attempted to kidnap a person in Alipur area of the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Gurmeet Singh and his friend Nikhil after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

"On August 14, an information regarding kidnapping of a man was received. But later it was found that the man had jumped out of the car near Bakouli crossing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The DCP said that the accused forcibly pulled the man into the car and drove the vehicle away.

"A couple, who witnessed this incident, started chasing the car and shot a video. After noticing that the couple was making a video, the kidnappers pushed the victim out of the car and fled the spot," said the official.

According to police, a team was immediately sent to the spot and found the victim along with the couple who handed over the video of the incident.

"We identified the owner of the car who further told police that his brother Gurmeet and Gurmeet's friend Nikhil had taken the vehicle. Gurmeet was arrested and during interrogation he claimed that he had mistaken the man as his mobile phone snatcher, and that they were taking him to the police station," said the DCP, adding that they pushed the man out of their vehicle when they noticed that someone is making their video.