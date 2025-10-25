Delhi: Two missing 15-year-old girls reunited with family, one suspect apprehended

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has reunited two missing 15-year-old girls, including one who eloped with a neighbour, with their families following separate rescue operations, an official said on Saturday.

One suspect has been apprehended in connection with one of the cases, they said.

In the first case, a minor girl was reported missing from Bhalswa Dairy on July 28.

After extensive efforts, police traced the victim and a 19-year-old suspect named Lucky from Mahipalpur area of south Delhi.

Enquiry revealed that the girl, a Class 9 dropout, had eloped with Lucky, who lived in her neighbourhood. The two initially travelled to Punjab's Jalandhar and Pathankot before returning to Delhi, where they rented a room in Mahipalpur.

In the second case, another girl was reported missing from Ranhola area on October 22. Police located her from the same area.

Investigation revealed that the girl, also a Class 9 student, had left home after being scolded by her mother for talking to a boy on phone. She went to her friend's house, where she stayed during the missing period, police said.

Both the girls were handed over to their respective families.

The suspect in the first case has been apprehended, while further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.