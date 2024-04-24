Delhi: Two people killed after DTC bus collides with their motorcycle in Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Two people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a DTC bus in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred on Monday near Ujwa village when Yogesh (25) and Goldi (26) were travelling on a motorcycle to Jhajjar in Haryana. The police said that they got information about the accident and rushed to the spot. "A team was sent to the spot and they found a motorcycle there. Team procured a CCTV footage of a temple which showed a DTC bus which was on the way to Ujwa to Rawata village collided with a motorcycle," a senior police officer said.

The team then reached the RTRM hospital where the victims were taken. While the doctors declared Goldi dead on arrival, Yogesh was referred to another hospital for treatment, the officer said. "Yogesh died during treatment. The DTC bus driver was also at the hospital with minor injuries," he said. An FIR was registered against the bus driver under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence), he said. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM BM HIG HIG