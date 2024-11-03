Delhi: Two traffic cops dragged for 20 metres in hit-and-run incident

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) In a hit-and-run case, two traffic police personnel were allegedly hit and dragged for about 20 metres in full public view by a car while on duty in southwest Delhi, a police officer said.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident took place Saturday evening at around 7.45 pm at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg.

"The injuries sustained by ASI Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh were reported to be minor. But the intention was to kill them. A case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder, obstruction in discharge of official duty, and endangering the lives of public," said the officer.

Two purported videos of the incident also went viral on social media showing the car dragging both the traffic police personnel, who were holding the car's bonnet, and the driver later fleeing from the spot.

Advertisment

One of the police personnel was also seen falling on the ground after the driver applied brakes and tried to hit him.

The driver of the offending vehicle later turned his vehicle and fled from the spot, leaving both the police personnel injured on the road.

Several people were also seen making video of the entire incident and shouting save the police personnel.

Advertisment

"A PCR call was received at Kishan Garh police station stating that an unknown vehicle had hit traffic officers on duty and fled the scene," said the officer.

He said that by the time a police team reached the spot, the injured personnel were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van.

The team reached the hospital and found Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan in a stable condition, said the officer.

Advertisment

The two traffic police personnel were conducting routine checks at the traffic signal. Around 7.45 pm, a vehicle jumped the red light and when Sailesh signalled to stop, the driver initially complied but suddenly tried to flee, dragging both the personnel for about 20 metres before fleeing from the scene, said the officer.

Police said that they have identified the vehicle owner and he will be arrested soon. PTI BM KVK KVK