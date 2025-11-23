Delhi: Two women held for thefts at IITF; stolen jewellery worth Rs25,000 recovered

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Amid reports of a saree worth Rs 1 lakh being stolen at the IITF here, police on Saturday caught two women red-handed while they were fleeing after allegedly stealing jewellery items from stalls, an official said.

Police said at least three stalls were targeted during the day, though no formal complaint was received in one of the incidents where Rs 1 lakh saree was stolen.

The arrested women identified as Yogita and Uma, residents of Vishwas Nagar were nabbed by the special teams deployed outside the halls to monitor suspicious movement.

"Alert teams intercepted the two women while they were trying to escape after committing theft. Every reported incident is being acted upon immediately," a senior police officer said.

He added that a reported case of a saree worth Rs 1 lakh being stolen has not been received as a formal complaint yet, though CCTV footage is being examined.

According to police, the two confirmed incidents occurred in Hall Number 1. Multiple vendors at the IITF in Bharat Mandapam have flagged theft attempts, Complainants, who work at stalls Q-11 and Q-10, told police that items were stolen from their display areas.

Based on CCTV analysis, police identified and apprehended the two women and recovered stolen bracelets and other jewellery items worth around Rs 25,000. The complainants identified the recovered articles as those missing from their stalls.

