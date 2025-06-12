Delhi under 'red alert' as mercury hits 45.2 deg C; gusty winds, thunderstorms likely by night

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi remained under 'red alert' on Thursday as the capital sweltered under severe heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures soaring up to 45.2 degrees Celsius in parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest temperature was recorded at Mungeshpur (45.2 degrees Celsius), followed by Ridge and Ayanagar (both at 44.2 degrees Celsius) and Safdarjung and Palam (43.9 degrees Celsius each).

Other major locations reported similarly high temperatures — Pitampura (43.1 degrees Celsius), Mayur Vihar (41.2 degrees Celsius), Rajghat (40.8 degrees Celsius), and Najafgarh (41.0 degrees Celsius). All temperatures were 3–4 degrees above normal, the IMD stated.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 30.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Humidity levels fluctuated between 39 per cent and 73 per cent, worsening discomfort under hot and stagnant conditions.

The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue at isolated places across Delhi on Thursday.

By night, a partly cloudy sky is expected, along with very light to light rain or thunderstorms. These may be accompanied by dust storms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, and potentially touching 60 kmph during thunderstorms.

On Friday, the city is likely to face hot and humid conditions with maximum temperatures forecast between 41-43 degrees Celsius. Gusty winds and light rain are expected to continue into the evening.

A gradual decrease in temperatures is projected from June 14 onward, with readings expected to drop to between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

Conditions are expected to improve due to light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, particularly between June 16 and June 18.

The IMD has indicated that no heatwave conditions are expected beyond June 13.

As per IMD norms, a red alert signifies the need for extreme caution, advising people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and limit outdoor activity, particularly during afternoon hours.