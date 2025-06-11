Delhi under 'red alert' as mercury soars beyond 45 deg C; Severe heatwave conditions to persist

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi as the city grapples with an intense heatwave, with maximum temperatures soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius in several areas.

The maximum alert on Wednesday comes amid a forecast of continuing extreme conditions over the next two days. However, there may be some relief on June 13 night and June 14 as the western disturbances are likely to bring light showers.

According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin issued at 2 pm, "Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR," with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered the highest at 45.5 degrees Celsius — both significantly above normal.

Humidity levels in the capital remained moderate at 39 per cent during the early hours, but the combination of heat and dry south-westerly winds has worsened the discomfort.

A red alert implies a “take action” warning, urging residents to avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activity. It warns of a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages and advises extreme care for vulnerable people.

Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at IMD, stated that the severe heat across northwest India -- including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan -- is expected to persist till June 12.

From June 13, an approaching western disturbance may bring partial relief in the form of light rain and thunderstorms, and an orange alert will replace the red.

"Northwest India is currently experiencing severe heat. Over the next 3-4 days, heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will remain under red alert for the next three days.

"Delhi-NCR is under red alert today and tomorrow, followed by an orange alert on June 13. Light rain and thunderstorms are possible on the night of June 13 due to a western disturbance, which may bring some relief," Kumar told PTI.

The city also reported poor air quality, with an AQI of 225 at 2 pm. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for June 12 and 13 with dust-raising winds gusting up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms.

Authorities have urged citizens to take precautionary measures, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

According to IMD data, temperatures are expected to dip slightly after June 14, with possible light to moderate showers bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Until then, the capital remains on high alert as extreme temperatures continue to pose health and safety risks.