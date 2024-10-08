Delhi: Unidentified man's charred body found in Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday recovered a completely charred body of a man in Samaypur Badli area of the national capital, officials said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 6.31 am regarding a burnt body near Bada Khera Nahar Wala Road at the Samaypur Badli police station.

"A team was immediately sent to the spot. and found an unknown male body in completely burnt condition," Delhi Police in a statement said.

On inspection of the crime scene, a plastic bottle smelling like petrol and a match box were recovered from the spot, the police said.

"On inspection of the dead body, it was found that it was wrapped with a wire and some clothes," read the statement.

A senior police officer said they are also checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area to identify the man.

The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and FSL team.

An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS has been registered at the Samaypur Badli police station and the investigation is underway, the police said. PTI BM AS AS