Delhi University hosts first-ever lit fest, aims for global recognition

New Delhi, February 12 (PTI) A large number of students and dignitaries gathered at the Delhi University's multi-purpose sports complex as the first literature festival in the 104-year history of the varsity was inaugurated on Thursday.

The three-day Delhi University Literature Festival (DULF) themed ‘Nation First – Unity in Diversity’, scheduled from February 12 to 14, kicked off with a speech by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who highlighted the transformative power of literature.

"Literature teaches thinking, understanding, and speaking. It connects individuals to their roots and their soil,” he said.

Speaking on the rise of digital consumption, Singh critiqued the shrinking attention span in today's world.

"Now there is a 30-second opinion, 15-second anger and one-and-a-half to two minutes of attention span," he said, adding that literature teaches us to pause, think, understand and then speak.

The three-day festival features panel discussions involving prominent figures, alongside cultural performances and numerous book stalls.

Actor-lyricist-singer Piyush Mishra, who attended the event on Thursday, urged students to embrace action over anxiety.

DULF convenor Anoop Lathar shared plans to elevate the festival to international status within three years, aiming to make it a permanent fixture on India's literary calendar.