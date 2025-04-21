Delhi University invites applications for Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The University of Delhi has opened applications for the Summer Internship 2025 under its Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) to provide hands-on administrative experience to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Selected students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 11,025 during the two-month programme, an official statement of the varsity said. For Summer Internship 2025, applications are currently being accepted from all regular bonafide undergraduate and postgraduate students of Delhi University, except those in their final year or final semester, it added.

The VCIS, an initiative launched in the academic year 2022–2023, offers two internship formats: a two-month Summer Internship during the vacation period, and a six-month Part-time Internship conducted alongside the academic session. Both formats are designed to enhance students' hard and soft administrative skills through real-time exposure.

Conceived by the Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, and implemented and coordinated by the Dean Students' Welfare Office, the internship programme aims to help students gain insight into the functioning of various sectors within the University system, the statement said.

The last date for submitting applications is April 30, 2025. Interested candidates can find more details and apply through the official websites of the University of Delhi (www.du.ac.in) or the Dean Students' Welfare (www.dsw.du.ac.in). PTI MHS HIG