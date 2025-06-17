Delhi University launches UG admission portal for 2025-26; adds new courses, inclusive quotas

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi University on Tuesday launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025–26, marking the formal start of its multi-tiered admission process.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh inaugurated the UG admission portal during a press conference, where he also released the university's Bulletin of Information.

The portal for five-year integrated law, B.Tech, PhD, and postgraduate programmes was launched simultaneously. He described the occasion as the official "admission bugle" for the year.

Singh announced two new postgraduate programmes -- MA in Hindi Journalism and MA in Tourism Management -- beginning this year. An MA in Journalism under the Department of English is also planned.

For the first time, a seat has been reserved for a single girl child in each PG programme. The vice chancellor also confirmed that the academic session will begin from August 1, 2025.

DU Dean of Admissions Prof Haneet Gandhi said UG admissions will take place in two phases.

The first phase, which opened on Tuesday, allows students to enter personal details, Class 12 marks, and CUET application numbers. The second phase, beginning after CUET results, will allow applicants to select college and programme preferences.

A total of 71,624 UG seats are available across 79 programmes in 69 colleges. The university offers 186 combinations in its BA programme.

In view of the changes introduced by the NTA, DU has revised its eligibility conditions.

Most UG programmes now accept dual subject combinations, while the earlier requirement of 30 per cent marks in CUET languages for BSc (Hons) has been scrapped.

To promote skill-based learning, DU has also launched certificate courses through its Centre for Innovative Skill-Based Courses, including programmes in AC-refrigerator repair, animation, and bakery.

For PG admissions, 53,609 candidates have registered for 82 programmes offering 13,432 seats, including those under the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

Applications include 1,131 for the single girl child quota and 90 under the orphan category.

In B.Tech admissions, 6,030 students have registered. Admissions are based on JEE (Mains) scores.

The School of Open Learning (SOL) has begun PG admissions via CUET, with sports quota and financial support schemes introduced for orphans, PwBD, EWS, and other categories.

SOL will also admit national and international-level sports medallists with fee waivers.

DU has established nine helpline numbers, dedicated email support, and chatbot services to assist applicants. SOL will run two help centres starting June 22. PTI MHS RHL