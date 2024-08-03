Delhi University new batch of UG to commence from August 29

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Delhi University on Saturday released the much awaited academic calendar for first year undergraduate students seeking admission in the 2024-2025 session.

The classes for the new batch of undergraduate students will start from August 29, according to the schedule.

The new session, which was originally scheduled to commerce from August 1, was deferred due to delay in declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores amid allegations of irregularities.

The academic session for UG courses will end on June 7 next year. PTI SJJ VN VN