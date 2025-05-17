Delhi University opens registration for PG, B.Tech programmes for 2025-26 academic year

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Delhi University has officially commenced the registration process for admission to its postgraduate and B.Tech. programmes for the academic session 2025-26.

According to an official notice, the registration for postgraduate courses began on Friday, while those for B.Tech. programme got underway on Saturday. The application window for both categories will remain open until 11.59 pm on June 6.

Admission to postgraduate programmes will be based entirely on the scores obtained in the CUET (PG)-2025, as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the PG Bulletin of Information 2025-26, the notice said.

For B.Tech. admissions, the University will consider the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Main)-2025 (Paper-I). The B.Tech. programmes offered include Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, it said.

Candidates are advised to consult the respective Bulletins of Information and the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS PG 2025-26) for detailed information on the minimum and programme-specific eligibility, seat allocation rules, and other admission guidelines. These are available on admission.uod.ac.in.

The university has urged aspirants to regularly check the official admission websites -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in for postgraduate programmes and engineering.uod.ac.in for B.Tech. courses -- for timely updates and announcements. PTI MHS RHL