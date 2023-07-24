Delhi University phase 1, phase 2 UG registration extended till July 26

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Applicants for Delhi University undergraduate programmes can now register for phase 1 and phase 2 of the admission process till July 26.

Similarly, the varsity has also extended the correction window for candidates who have already completed Phase-I and wish to edit and modify certain fields till July 26.

The phase one and phase two of the registration process were supposed to end on Monday.

The process for admission to nearly 71,000 seats in 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 is being conducted through the CSAS portal. So far, 3,00,360 candidates have registered on the CSAS portal.

A Common Seat Allocation System portal was launched in June and students who wish to get admission to the university are required to apply at the portal. The phase two of the registration began on July 17.

“The University is extending Phase I, Phase II of CSAS undergraduate admissions till 04:59 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023,” the varsity said in a notification.

“Candidates who have not registered for Phase I, and /or those who have completed Phase I but have not provided their preferences shall be able to do so till 04:59 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Candidates are advised to keep saving their preferences on a regular basis. The CSAS portal will auto-lock the saved preferences at 05:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023,” it added.

“The correction window will also remain open till 04:59 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Already registered candidates who wish to edit/modify their forms can do so through this one-time facility,” the notification read.

In the "correction window", the candidate can only modify fields equal to or less than the registration fee already paid.