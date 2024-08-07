Delhi University prohibits appointment of guest faculty without leave vacancy

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi University on Wednesday directed the heads of its colleges and departments to appoint guest faculties only in case of a leave vacancy, according to an official order.

The varsity directed the colleges to make the appointment if a permanent faculty has taken leave like maternity leave, child care leave, study leave, sabbatical leave, medical leave or extra ordinary leave.

"In so far as appointment of guest faculty in the colleges is concerned, I have been directed to categorically inform that appointment of Guest Faculties in colleges can only be made against the leave vacancy ie. Maternity Leave, Child Care Leave, Study Leave, Sabbatical Leave, Medical Leave and Extra Ordinary Leave," read the order issued by the Deputy Registrar (Colleges).

"Therefore, all the principal(s), director(s) of University Colleges and Institutions are requested to ensure that under no circumstances appointment of guest faculty shall be made except against the leave vacancy...," it added.

The order further directed that all vacant positions be advertised immediately and selection be made following due processes and procedures laid down in this behalf expeditiously.

"It has been observed that few number of colleges are sending requests to the University for providing panel of experts to be associated with the Selection Committee for making appointment of Guest faculty. Your attention is invited to the University's letter dated 27.06.2024 wherein directives have been issued to fill up the vacant sanctioned teaching posts on regular basis after following due processes and procedures envisaged under Ordinances of the University...," the order read directing compliance.