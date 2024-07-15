Delhi University sets up 4-member panel to probe vandalism at students' union office

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Delhi University (DU) on Monday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the alleged vandalism at its students' union office which will submit its report within seven days.

The committee comprises DU Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students' Welfare Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) staff advisor Surender Kumar, and Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare, an official notification said.

"The Committee may submit the report at the earliest, preferably within 7 days," it read.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday alleged that members of the Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), including DUSU vice president Abhi Dahiya, ransacked the students' union office in the North Campus.

The ABVP has lodged a police complaint in the matter.

"A complaint has been received at Maurice Nagar police station. Police will investigate the matter and act accordingly," DCP North M K Meena said.

The ABVP alleged that Dahiya and other NSUI members vandalised the offices of DUSU president Tushar Dedha, secretary Aparajita, joint secretary Sachin Baisla and the visitor room early Sunday.

"The attackers first consumed alcohol in DUSU vice president Abhi Dahiya's office and then vandalised the property," the ABVP alleged.

The students' body also shared a video showing empty bottles in Dahiya's office and recordings of the vandalised offices. It demanded that Dahiya be removed as the DUSU vice president and that police action be taken against him.

The NSUI has denied the allegations and in turn accused the ABVP of vandalising Dahiya's office.

In a statement, Dahiya said, "Last night, several ABVP members attacked my office at Delhi University. Their reaction comes after I exposed the fake degree of the ABVP office bearer and DUSU President." He claimed that the ABVP was attempting to defame him and the NSUI.