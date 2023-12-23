Delhi University student commits suicide

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old Delhi University student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room at her home in central Delhi's Kamla Market area, police said on Saturday.

The woman's father, an Intelligence Bureau official, had also committed suicide around five years ago.

Police received information about the suicide around 3 pm on Friday. After reaching the spot, the police team found that a woman had hanged herself from the ceiling of her room, a senior police officer said.

The woman was pursuing graduation from Delhi University and lived with her mother in a government accommodation at Lal Quarters. Her mother works with the IB and was given the job on compassionate grounds after her husband committed suicide, the officer said.

A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, police said.

The body was handed over to the woman's family after post-mortem examination on Saturday, they said. PTI NIT DIV DIV