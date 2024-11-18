Delhi University suspends physical classes till Nov 23 as air quality worsens

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23, the varsity announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.

The decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has reached "alarmingly high" levels, prompting concerns about health and safety. Delhi's had an AQI reading of 494 at 4 pm.

In a notification, the university stated, "In the larger interest of students of the colleges and the departments of the University of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in online mode till Saturday the 23rd November, 2024. Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday, the 25th November 2024." The schedule of examinations and interviews, however, remains unchanged, it said.

The Delhi government has termed the worsening air quality a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to take preventive measures to safeguard public health.

The city's air pollution has been exacerbated by weather conditions, stubble burning and smog, leaving residents struggling with unbreathable air and reduced visibility.

Several schools and colleges in the region have started shifting to online classes due to the severity of the pollution. PTI SJJ SKY SKY