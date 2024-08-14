Delhi University to observe 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on Wednesday

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi University will observe the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on August 14 in honour of the victims of the 1947 Partition, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The university under the aegis of the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies will organise various events on the occasion, including a photography exhibition and screening of a short film based on the experiences of partition survivors, it said.

The exhibition will be organised in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

After the screening of the short film, the survivors will be felicitated on stage, the statement said.

A national seminar on the theme 'Unravelling the Partition of India' will also be held ahead of the inauguration of the exhibition, it said.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh will preside over the event and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been invited as chief guest on the occasion, it added.

Besides IGNCA, National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL) is the collaborating partner for the event. PTI SJJ DIV DIV