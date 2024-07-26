Delhi University to set up anti-ragging control rooms ahead of new session

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi University will set up two joint control rooms to address ragging complaints ahead of the start of its new academic year, it said on Friday.

The control rooms, one each for the north and the south campuses, will remain operational between August 1 and 10 to facilitate smooth onboarding of students in coordination with the Delhi Police.

Plainclothes women police personnel will be deployed outside the university and each college campus to check untoward incidents, the university said in a statement.

From this year, it will observe Anti-Ragging Day on August 12 followed by Anti-Ragging Week from August 12 to 18, according to University Grants Commission instructions.

The measures were formulated in a meeting of the university's proctorial board and senior police officials on Thursday.

The university has put up anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi in both campuses, it said.

"Any acts of indiscipline, ragging will be dealt with strictly under the university's statutes, ordinances," the statement said.

"Students desirous of (seeking) paying guest (PG) accommodations must ensure that their PG is duly verified by the local police since all such PGs are regularly monitored by area police for proper safety and security," it added.

Police patrolling has been enforced for monitoring and speedy action in case of untoward incidents.

In case of any ragging or eve-teasing case, the police will act against the offenders, the statement said.

The university has also requested colleges, centres and hostels to restrict the entry of outsiders and display rules regarding prohibition of ragging.

All colleges, faculties, departments and hostels have been asked to form anti-ragging/disciplinary committees and vigilance squads.

The university has also asked directors, provosts and wardens to take preventive and punitive action, while also seeking police help when required.

College, department and hostel heads are required to submit weekly reports on compliance with anti-ragging measures for the first three months of an academic year and monthly report thereafter to the proctor.

The helplines for the anti-ragging control room are 27667221 for the north campus and 24119832 for the south campus. PTI SJJ OZ SZM