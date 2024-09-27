Delhi University undergoes polls amid last minute campaigning

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi University's North Campus which underwent elections on Friday was a scene of raucous activity, with candidates' supporters still hard at distributing pamphlets and throwing flyers while students queued up at colleges to cast their votes.

Posters and banners that earlier dominated the campus walls were removed following a Delhi High Court order on Friday.

Students stood in long lines at their colleges with the hope of seeing improvement in campus infrastructure, also women's safety, a major issue.

Hasna Fathima said she wants the campus to become safer for women, more clean, and have more robust infrastructure.

"There's a significant problem outside some colleges, such as the lack of street lights," she said.

"In the evening, the area becomes dark and intimidating for women to cross, which is unacceptable," Fathima added.

Another student who had already voted, and was distributing pamphlets, said, "I chose the candidate who has already delivered on infrastructure improvements, providing transportation facilities and water coolers for students" without naming the person.

Meanwhile, campus tea and food stalls, busy enough on usual days, made brisk business as students gathered there to discuss their political opinion.

There was a police presence across campus and barricades erected every few hundred metres to maintain order.