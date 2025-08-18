Delhi University unlikely to roll back Rs 1 lakh bond clause for DUSU polls

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Delhi University is unlikely to withdraw a clause that requires candidates for the students' union polls to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh, a university official said on Monday.

The bond requirement is part of the guidelines issued on August 8 to prevent defacement in and around the university.

The administration had sought representations from student organisations by August 16 after several such outfits objected to the bond amount for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

However, officials indicated the clause would remain in place since it had been approved by the university executive council and submitted to the Delhi High Court.

The measure was introduced following last year's DUSU elections, when the results were delayed for nearly two months after the high court took note of widespread defacement. The declaration of results was allowed only after the university assured the court that stricter preventive measures would be implemented this year.

Under the guidelines, each candidate is required to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh at the time of filing nomination for any offence of defacement or violation of the provisions by themselves or their supporters.

Officials said the intention is not to burden students with the cost, as the bond can be backed by a guardian, relative or friend through a bank guarantee, and would only be invoked in case of defacement.

Last year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had informed the high court that it had spent about Rs 1 crore for clearing defacements during the elections. The high court subsequently directed the university to compensate civic agencies and recover the amount from candidates, if necessary.

According to officials, the bond clause has been introduced to avoid a repeat of that situation.

DUSU elections are scheduled for September 18, and the counting of votes will be held the next day. PTI MHS NSD NSD