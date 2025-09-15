Delhi University's ARSD College conducts science outreach initiative for school students

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College on Monday conducted an outreach programme for the students of Cambridge Foundation School, Rajouri Garden, under the STAR college scheme of the department of biotechnology.

According to a statement issued by the college, the initiative aimed at sparking academic curiosity and motivating students towards careers in basic sciences, witnessed participation from Class 11 and 12 students.

Departments of computer science, chemistry, physics, mathematics, electronics, and botany/zoology engaged the visiting students with interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and hands-on exposure in the college's undergraduate and research laboratories.

Themes included graphical visualisation, sustainable energy generation, next-generation computational intelligence, electronics in action, chemical reactions, and investigating the living world through instrumentation.

School chairperson Dr Anita Puri appreciated the programme, noting that such initiatives help bridge the gap between curriculum and real-world applications.

Principal Professor Gyantosh Kumar Jha said ARSD, which secured the 7th rank in NIRF 2025 with the highest research score in the college category, considered it a responsibility to extend knowledge beyond its campus.

"Programmes like these not only inspire young minds but also cultivate the next generation of innovators and leaders," he added.