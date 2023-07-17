Delhi University's UG admission notification: Three seat-allocation rounds, classes from August 16

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi University will conduct three rounds of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic year, with the first allocation list to be announced on August 1, officials said on Monday.

They said classes for these programmes will commence from August 16.

The university on Monday began phase two of the undergraduate admission process wherein candidates will choose their preferred programmes and colleges. It has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed Phase-I and wish to edit and modify certain fields.

Delhi University is taking admission through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)-2023) using Common University Entrance Test marks. A Common Seat Allocation System portal was launched in June.

"...The university announces the commencement of Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System from Monday," the university said in a four-page notification.

The National Testing Agency last week announced the result of the CUET examination conducted in May and June.

"In this phase, the candidates who had completed Phase-I will have to log in to their dashboard to choose their preferred programs and college combinations, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria," the notification said.

Candidates who have still not registered on the CSAS portal will also be able to register as the university has decided to keep both phases open till 04:59 pm on July 24.

"Phase-I and Phase-II will close at 04:59 p.m on July 24 and the preferences saved and submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 05:00 pm July 27," the notification read.

A simulated list will be declared after phase two on July 29, after which the candidates will be allowed to modify their preferences till July 30, it mentioned.

The first CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 1 and the candidates would be given four days till August 4 to accept the allocated list.

Colleges will be able to verify and approve the applications by August 7 and the last date for online payment of fees for the students allocated seats in the first list will be July 6, the university said.

Thereafter, the second round of CSAS allocation and admission will begin with the display of vacant seats after round 1 on August 7 at 5 pm, it added.

Students will be given one-day window to re-order higher preferences. The second CSAS allocation list will be declared on August 10. Candidates will accept the allocated seat till August 13 and the college can verify their applications by August 14.

The last date for online payment would be August 15. Classes will begin on August 16.

The third round will begin on 17 and will end on August 26, the notification said.

The university has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed Phase-I and wish to edit and modify certain fields, it said.

"This is a one-time facility for candidates to update their profile. OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD, candidates who wish to re-upload their updated documents/certificates can do so in the Correction Window," said the notification.

However, the candidates will not be allowed to edit or modify their name, photograph or signature, gender, registered email-id, mobile number, caste and supernumerary quota, it added.

Candidates will also not be able to apply for ECA and sports supernumerary quota during this window.

The process for admission to close to 71,000 seats in 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 is being conducted through the CSAS portal.

After logging in to their dashboard at the CSAS portal, candidates will go to the "Preference Selection".

The candidate will be able to select and add their preferences. The "available preferences" tab will display all the possible "Program + College" combinations the candidates may choose from, the university said.

In addition, candidates can use the "Advanced Filter" option available at the top to filter the colleges as well as the programmes.

Candidates will have to choose and add the preferences as per their choice, the notification noted.

The order of selection will also determine the preference order, it added. The candidate can use "Top, Bottom and Preference Number" icons to reorder their preferences.

The final order of preferences, as filled and saved, will then be reflected in the "Selected Preferences" tab.

"Once satisfied with the preference order, the candidate must "Save Changes" to submit his/her preferences," the notification mentioned.

Preferences saved by the candidates will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates, the university noted, advising a candidate to choose the maximum number of preferences in which he or she is willing to take the admission.

In Phase II, candidates will have to map the subjects studied by them in Class 12 to those in which they have appeared in CUET-2023.

"In case the subject studied in Class XII was not a part of CUET, the subject similar or closer to the subject studied in Class XII will be considered. It will be sole responsibility of the candidate to provide correct subject-mapping," the notification said.

The university said addition, deletion and editing the programmes and the colleges after the deadline for the Phase-II will not be allowed.

For admission, it said, it will consider subject-base "Normalised Score" provided by the NTA for calculating the "Program-Group merit scores". PTI VA AQS