Delhi: UP native shoots man dead for marrying his ex-lover

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on Friday morning allegedly by a man who was angry with him for marrying his former lover, police said.

The incident took place around 9.15 am when police received a PCR call reporting gunfire in the Sangam Vihar locality. A police team rushed to the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his head, they said.

The injured was identified as Ravinder (27), a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

According to the police, the accused was overpowered by local residents immediately after the incident and handed over to the police. The victim was first taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and was later referred to the trauma centre, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Yogender (26), a native of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said both the victim and the accused were originally from Farrukhabad and had known each others.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Yogender was allegedly in a relationship with the woman who later married Ravinder, which led to the resentment,” said the police source.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.