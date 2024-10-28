Delhi: Urban minister launches cleanliness drive ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Monday launched 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' Campaign' exhorting the people to keep their surroundings clean.

Advertisment

"We should not limit this tradition of cleanliness only to our homes and courtyards, but should take it from the streets, neighbourhoods to the cities and thus keep our country Swachh during festivals," the minister said, according to a statement.

Under the initiative, authorities will set up reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) centres till November 3, to encourage the collection of old items.

Minister of State, MoHUA, Tokhan Sahu said Goddess Lakshmi blesses only those homes that embrace 'swachhata'.

Advertisment

"This tradition is deeply rooted in our culture, where we clean our streets, create beautiful 'rangoli' designs, and light lamps as part of our rituals. Let us embrace these practices and share their significance with everyone," Sahi said. PTI BUN VN VN