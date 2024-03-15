Delhi: Vagabond kills man for abusing guard who used to feed him, arrested

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old vagabond has been arrested for allegedly strangulating a man as he abused a security guard in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to the police, the accused Ravindra, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, used to work as a labourer at an event management company and left the job some time ago. He started residing at a DDA park as a vagabond and a security guard used to give him food.

The incident took place on March 9 when one Ajay allegedly abused the guard and Ravindra decided to take revenge by killing him.

The matter came to light when the police received a complaint about Ajay (24) on March 9.

Advertisment

The police found Ajay's last location near the DDA park in Rajpur Khurd Extension. On checking the area later, they found his body lying near the park, , a senior police officer said.

A CCTV footage of the area showed Ajay entering the park with another person but they could not be seen coming out, the officer said.

Footage from other CCTV cameras installed around the park showed the suspect talking on a mobile phone, he said.

Advertisment

On checking Ajay's call log, it was found that the last incoming call on his phone was from his relative, the officer said.

The relative told the police that a stranger received the call and introduced himself as Aslam. He told him that Ajay had borrowed Rs 3,000 from him and given him the phone in exchange, he said.

The location of the suspect was zeroed down to Ramphal Chowk in Sector 7 of Dwarka and where he was spotted selling oranges and wearing shoes of the deceased, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Advertisment

Upon interrogation, Ravindra told the police that on March 9, a man who was in an inebriated state started abusing the security guard who used to give him food. This provoked Ravindra, who was also under the influence of alcohol, and he decided to teach him a lesson, Chauhan said.

Ravindra initially befriended Ajay, purchased liquor with him and took him to an isolated area. When the victim got heavily drunk, he allegedly beat him up and strangulated him, the DCP said.

He took his mobile phone and shoes and fled the spot, the officer added. PTI NIT RPA