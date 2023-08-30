Delhi: Vehicle comes from behind, crushes woman's out of window head on highway in Alipur

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman on her way to meet her brother in Punjab on Raksha Bandhan died on Wednesday when her head was crushed between two vehicles, police said.

The incident took place in north Delhi's Alipur area. The victim was identified as Baby, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police got the information about the incident from SRHC hospital in Narela where the victim had been taken in an injured state.

By the time police reached the hospital, she was dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Inquiry revealed that Baby was travelling from Pratapgarh to meet her brother in Ludhiana in Punjab. She had taken a Haryana Roadways bus from Kashmere Gate ISBT and was accompanied by her sister Poonam and brother-in-law Santosh, and their three children.

According to police, near Khampur (Alipur), she felt sick and when she took her head out of window to vomit, a vehicle came from behind on the driver side and crushed her head.

A legal action is being taken in the matter, police said, adding that the CCTV footage is being checked to identify the offending vehicle and its driver. PTI NIT NIT VN VN