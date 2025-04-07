Delhi: Vendor assaulted during quarrel over pending dues for vegetables dies; 1 arrested

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old vendor has died after allegedly being punched in the chest and face by a man during a heated argument over non-payment of pending dues for vegetables in Kalindi Kunj here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim, Munna Mahto, was declared 'brought dead' at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The incident occurred on Saturday morning and the accused, Asleen (45), has been arrested, they said.

Responding to a PCR call made at Kalindi Kunj Police Station around 9:13 am on Saturday, a team rushed to the scene where locals told them that Mahto, a resident of JJ Colony, had been taken to a hospital in an injured state after being assaulted.

Later, AIIMS Trauma Centre informed police that he was declared 'brought dead' at the facility.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mahto had a heated argument with the accused over a pending payment for vegetables. It escalated quickly and the accused allegedly punched Munna in the chest and then his face, causing him to fall on the ground.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered at Kalindi Kunj police station and the accused was arrested, police said. PTI BM BM NSD NSD