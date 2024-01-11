Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme amended to include those affected by mob lynching

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018 has been amended to cover people affected by mob-lynching incidents, in consonance with a recent overhaul of decades-old criminals law by the Centre, officials said on Thursday.

In a notification, the city government's home department said exercising the power under section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the lieutenant governor has introduced amendments in the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018.

According to the amendments, the definition of a "victim" will include a person who has suffered losses or injuries as a result of certain offences, including mob violence and mob lynching, the notification said.

In case a person dies in mob-lynching incidents, the expression "victim" will include the guardian or legal heir of the deceased, it said.

Further, for the purpose of compensation, a victim of mob violence will be the one who was treated as such by a court or the investigating agency, the notification said.

It also said in case of mob lynching, the interim relief or compensation under Rule 13 will be provided within 30 days from the date of the offence. The limit of Rs 50,000 for interim compensation will not be applicable to the cases of such victims, but the upper limits of compensation provided under the schedule to the scheme shall continue to apply, the notification said.

Parliament, in December last year, passed three bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill -- overhauling the Indian Penal Code (IPC), CrPC and Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Under the new criminal laws, the government has included a provision for death penalty for those committing the crime of mob lynching. PTI VIT RC