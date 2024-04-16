Delhi vigilance notice to 3 health officials over 'irregularities' during pandemic

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The vigilance directorate of the Delhi government has issued show-cause notices to three more health officials in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical items during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

These officials were associated with the tender process to procure items such as PPE kits, gloves, masks and RAT kits worth around Rs 60 crore in 2021, and the vigilance directorate has sought replies from them within a week.

On Monday, the directorate issued a show-cause notice to an officer on special duty in connection with the matter.

The vigilance notices alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis and the pandemic was used as a reason and basis to "swindle crores of rupees" from the public exchequer.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi earlier alleged that a "consistent witch-hunt" had been launched against the officers working under its ministers.

Almost all secretaries and OSDs are being "attacked and threatened with multiple enquiries" in matters that preceded their tenure, it said. PTI VIT IJT IJT