Delhi village bodies seek relief from house tax, urban regulations

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A joint delegation of the Delhi Panchayat Sangh and Palam 360 Village Khap on Tuesday met the MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, seeking the withdrawal of house tax and other urban regulations imposed on villages across the national capital, according to a statement.

A memorandum demanding that all Delhi villages be exempted from house tax, conversion charges, parking fees and other municipal levies was submitted, arguing that such charges place an undue financial burden on rural residents whose livelihoods and living conditions differ sharply from those in urban areas, the statement read.

According to the delegation, villagers are being subjected to urban rules despite the distinct social structure, income sources and lifestyle of rural settlements.

They said the imposition of house tax and related charges has made daily life increasingly difficult for villagers.

Delhi Panchayat Sangh chief Than Singh Yadav said that with the BJP in power both in the municipal corporation and the Delhi Assembly, villages, farmers, and rural residents have renewed hope that long-pending issues will now be resolved in a fair and permanent manner.

"Villages should be kept outside the ambit of MCD building bye-laws to provide relief from unnecessary notices and action issued in the name of construction and repairs. All villages should be notified under the commercial category to enable permanent employment generation," Yadav said.

Another key demand was the immediate de-sealing and de-booking of properties in villages that have remained sealed for years, the statement read.

Members of the delegation said that accepting these demands would help create an atmosphere of trust and development in Delhi's rural areas and ensure the overall growth of villages. PTI VBH VBH APL APL