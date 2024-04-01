Delhi village's close encounter with leopard

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The family of Mahender Singh, a retired government employee, woke up on Monday morning to find an unexpected guest in their house -- a leopard.

While the animal injured his two sons, Singh, his two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren had a narrow escape.

Besides Singh's sons, the leopard attacked six people in Jagatpur village in north Delhi's Wazirabad before the villagers managed to lock it in a room in Singh's house. The big cat was later rescued by Forest Department officials.

Singh said he was alerted when commotion erupted in his street.

"Around 6 am, people started screaming that a leopard had been seen in our village. I came outside and saw people standing on their terraces. The leopard went to three-four houses before entering our street.

"Around 8 am, I saw the leopard and went to my neighbour's house. I did not notice that the main gate of my house was open and that the animal went inside," he said.

"When my elder son Vipin came out of the washroom, he was attacked by the leopard from behind. Later, the animal attacked my younger son Nitin. After this, we went outside and tried to attack the leopard but it entered a room which we locked from outside," said Singh, who sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Singh said his four grandchildren were asleep inside the house when the leopard went in but they were unharmed as their room was locked from outside.

"My daughters-in-law had left for a nearby temple in the morning and had locked the room in which my four grandchildren were sleeping from outside. Fortunately, the children are safe. Had they not locked the door, my grandchildren could have been fatally injured," he said.

Vipin and Nitin are undergoing treatment at a hospital. While Vipin works with Delhi Police, Nitin is an employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to officials, the leopard jumped from the terrace of a house in Jagatpur early in the morning and barged into the next building.

Naresh, who runs a dairy in Jagatpur, said the leopard first attacked his son, who is undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital.

"My three dogs started barking around 6 am. When I came outside, I saw the leopard standing right in front of me. I ran upstairs and the leopard entered my dairy," Naresh said.

"We informed police and when we called the Forest Department, they kept asking us to send a video of the animal. My son was on the terrace and was attacked by the leopard. He sustained injuries on his back and stomach," he added.

Umar Khan, a farmer who also works as a food delivery boy, said he saw the leopard attack Akash.

"I woke up around 6 am and heard about the leopard. I was on the terrace when it attacked Akash. We tried to attack the leopard with sticks but it attacked several other people before entering a house," Khan said.

Anil Kumar was shocked to see a leopard in his village.

"A leopard was found in a forest near the village in 2017. It was rescued by the Forest Department in two-three days and no one was injured. This is the first time that a leopard entered our village." PTI NIT DIV DIV