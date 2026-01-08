Delhi violence: 6 more arrests; Whatsapp groups, 10 social media influencers under scanner

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday made six more arrests in connection with central Delhi's Turkman Gate violence and identified at least 10 social media influencers for spreading false claims about the demolition of the encroached area near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, officials said.

The fresh arrests take the total number of people held so far to 11, including the apprehension of a juvenile.

Police have put multiple WhatsApp groups under the scanner for allegedly circulating misleading audio messages, they said, adding that they are planning to send a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Mohibbullah Nadvi, who was allegedly present on the spot, to join the investigation.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma earlier said, "In a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that he was present there, but had left by the time the demolition began. This is being investigated." A forensic team was deployed in the Turkman Gate locality to gather crucial evidence after violence erupted during the anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, where stone-pelting was reported.

Investigators meticulously examined the scene, collected samples and documented damage as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify those involved, the officials said.

The evidence will be analysed to support the ongoing probe and aid in fixing accountability for the unrest that followed the demolition action.

The police said the misinformation campaign, amplified through WhatsApp voice notes and social media posts, triggered stone-pelting during a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive near the mosque on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Six newly arrested accused have been identified as Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all residents of the Turkman Gate area," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan told PTI.

So far, 11 people, including one juvenile, have been apprehended in the case, he said, adding that adequate police and paramilitary deployment has been ensured to maintain law and order.

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded five of the 11 people arrested earlier in the stone-pelting case to 13 days of judicial custody.

The police said misleading WhatsApp audio messages alleging that the MCD was demolishing the mosque circulated across community, religious and neighbourhood groups, prompting more than 200 people to gather in the area.

The police said four to five WhatsApp groups that showed aggressive or provocative messaging were placed under close surveillance, though no new groups were found to have been created just before the incident.

"Our teams had already penetrated several of these WhatsApp groups and actively countered the false narrative, which helped restrict wider mobilisation," the Additional CP said.

He added that ACPs and SHOs also reached out to Aman Committee members, community elders and religious leaders well before time to clarify that the mosque would not be touched.

The police have also identified at least 10 social media influencers for allegedly spreading rumours that the mosque had been demolished. One woman influencer has been summoned for questioning after a video posted by her was flagged by the police social media monitoring teams as misleading and capable of disturbing communal harmony, the police said.

Additional force will be deployed on Friday for the 'Jumma ka namaz' to maintain law and order and peace.

Additional CP Valsan said he had personally held meetings with over 120 maulvis days before the drive to explain that only illegal encroachments would be removed and that the mosque was not part of the demolition.

Religious leaders were also informed about their legal options to challenge the court order.

Meanwhile, demolition of some encroached portions continued on Thursday, with civic authorities also clearing debris from the site. MCD officials earlier said around 36,000 square feet of encroached area, including a diagnostic centre, a banquet hall and boundary walls, had been removed, while the mosque remained untouched.

The police shared aerial footage of the demolition site, saying videos taken both before and after the operation clearly establish that the mosque was not touched.

"In the pre-demolition footage, the mosque, the banquet hall and the dispensary are all clearly visible. The court order was to demolish only the banquet hall and the dispensary. The post-demolition videos show the mosque standing intact, while the rest of the encroached area has been cleared," Valsan said.

The violence left at least five police personnel, including the local station house officer, injured after stones and glass bottles were hurled at police and civic workers.

"After getting treatment, the police officers re-joined duty. They are strong officers," Valsan added.

The police said further investigation is underway and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found spreading misinformation or attempting to disturb public order. PTI SSJ BM BM KSS KSS