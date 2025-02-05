Delhi voters demand action on matters impacting daily life - sanitation, employment, inflation

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhiites on Wednesday exercised their right to vote while expressing concerns about key issues such as civic amenities, employment opportunities, and inflation -- matters which directly impact their daily lives.

Basin (67), a resident of Kalkaji, said he was voting in the hope of improving the entire constituency.

"I am here to vote against corruption and poor sanitation. The issues don't need to be highlighted—just look at the roads. When you step out of the house, you can clearly see all the sanitation problems. The entire constituency needs cleanliness. The roads are there, but they’re broken and congested. Similarly, the drainage and sewage systems are open," he stated.

Polling, which began at 7 am, is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates. It will continue until 6 pm.

Damodar Kumar (50), a motorcycle garage owner and resident of Okhla, said the maintenance of public washrooms is poor and open drains also trouble the residents.

"The management is poor. There are public restrooms on the roads, but their maintenance is terrible. They're open, so they stink all the time. And these open drains create the same problem during rain—they're not even covered, and many are newly built. If someone isn't careful, they could fall right into them," Kumar stated.

In northeast Delhi, where communal riots occurred five years ago, residents are focusing on development as the central theme of their votes. A voter said that they have "bad memories of the riots" but people are "voting in large numbers for the future." Mohammad Wahid (38), a resident of Jaffrabad, said that the unavailability of a sewer line in Seelampur is a major concern for the residents.

"Whatever happened in February 2020 was done to disturb the harmony of the area and polarise the population. We have a Hindu family living on our street. They celebrate their festivals, and we also participate in them. They could have left after the riots, but they chose to stay because they feel safe here. This is not the issue now. The sewer is a big problem in the area. Sometimes, we get dirty water," Wahid, a restaurant owner, said.

Similarly, Rehman Ali (42) also expressed concern about crime in Seelampur and Jaffrabad.

"We do not have a sewer in our area, which is a major issue for every street in the locality. Apart from this, the crime rate is also increasing, which is worrying people about their children's future," Ali said.

Raisuddin (54), a resident of Babapur, said all the issues would be resolved with a stable government.

Dr. Faizan Sheikh (26), a resident of Mustafabad, said the entire northeast area shares the same problems.

"People still have bad memories of the riots, and it will never fade away. However, residents are voting in large numbers for the future. The main issues in Mustafabad are the same as those faced by the entire northeast region -- sewer problems, cleanliness, better roads, drainage, and pollution," Sheikh, an eye specialist, said.

More than 50 people were killed, and many others injured in the February 2020 riots, which occurred just after the assembly elections.

Uma Singh, a 45-year-old resident of Rohini and a native of Bihar, expressed her concerns about rising prices.

"We belong to a middle-class family, and in today's times, the increasing costs are making life difficult for us. Many big promises are made, but nothing ever gets fulfilled. The water supply in our area sometimes has a bad smell. I feel that change is needed now so that we can get some relief," she said.

Kavita Verma, a 37-year-old resident of Jahangirpuri who works as a house help, also shared her concerns about poor living conditions.

"The water we get here smells bad, and the roads are in terrible condition. When it rains, the entire road gets flooded, making our lives difficult for the whole season. I still haven't received my ration card. I have been trying to get one for the past two years, but I haven't received it yet," Verma said.

She also claimed that they haven't received 'pucca housing' as promised earlier and are still living in a rented home.