New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the meteorological department here.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 84 per cent.

The Met has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day with light rain and thunderstorm.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, it added.