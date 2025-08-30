Delhi air quality "satisfactory" with AQI at 72

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below the season's average, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity on Saturday morning was recorded at 89 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 72, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.