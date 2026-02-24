Delhi wakes up to warm morning; AQI remains in 'poor' category at 227

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi woke up to a warm morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 0.6 degrees above season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees C, with a forecast of mist during the day.

Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal, while Ridge logged 13.6 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal.

Ayanagar recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded at these stations till 8:30 am.

On the air quality front, the AQI remained in the 'poor' category at 227 at 9 am.

As per the CPCB's Sameer app, 27 stations were in the 'poor' category, 10 in 'moderate' and two in the 'very poor' category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI at 331.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.