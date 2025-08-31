Delhi: Wanted criminal arrested with pistol, live cartridges

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old criminal, wanted in connection with several heinous cases, an official said on Sunday.

He was arrested with a pistol and live cartridges in northeast Delhi's Welcome area.

The accused, identified as Mehtab, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday following a tip-off, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Welcome Police Station under Sections of the Arms Act, and an investigation has been taken up.

According to the police, Mehtab was subjected to sustained interrogation during which he allegedly admitted to his involvement in multiple crimes.