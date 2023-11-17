Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court sends three accused to jail

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sent three people, arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, to judicial custody till December 1.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull sent Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui to jail while dismissing ED's application seeking their further custodial interrogation for six days.

The application was opposed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused persons, who claimed that their arrest was illegal and that the ED had no fresh ground to seek the extension of their custody.

Rana told the court that the money trails were not established, and that there was no quantification of the proceeds of crime.

According to the FIR, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines. PTI UK ZMN